Zohran Mamdani Made Surprise Appearance at British Pop Star PinkPantheress’ Concert Ahead of Election

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the current frontrunner in New York’s mayoral race, was featured at British singer PinkPantheress’ concert in New York City on Friday night.

Cameras panned over the audience at the “Boy’s a liar” singer’s New York City show, eventually landing on a set of palms with the words “Our time has come. Vote Nov 4.” When the camera zoomed out, concertgoers saw that the hands belonged to none other than Mamdani himself.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood celebrities are throwing their support behind Mamdani, who has backed defunding the police, and wants to establish government-run grocery stores, taxpayer funded buses and child care, as well as refused to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, and declined to condemn the Holocaust.

Not all celebrities, however, are in agreeance.

Last week, actor Michael Rapaport criticized Mamdani for “pretending to be a man of the people,” and urged New Yorkers to vote for former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead.

“This clown wants New Yorkers to think he’s one of us,” Rapaport said. “He ain’t from here. He don’t move like us, don’t talk like us, don’t live like us. Zoron The Moron, the walking LinkedIn profile pretending to be a man of the people.”

The True Romance star added that Mamdani will “say anything to get elected” based on empty promises and focus group data.

“A cosplay New Yorker with a fake smile and a script full of empty promises,” he said. “Everything that comes out his mouth is a focus-grouped lie. He’ll say anything to get elected — then blame everyone else when it all falls apart.”

Notably, a recent the New York Times profile noted that Mamdani first entered politics in high school when he ran for student body vice president at the elite Bronx High School of Science, where he made campaign promises — like fresh juice for all squeezed from locally sourced fruits — which he later admitted were “simply impossible.”

Now, an incredible 26.5 percent of New York City residents are considering fleeing the city if Mamdani wins next month’s mayoral race, reported Breitbart News’ John Nolte.

