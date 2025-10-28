Emma Thompson Erupts over Her ‘Intense Irritation’ with Artificial Intelligence: ‘Just F**k Off’

Actress Emma Thompson erupted over her “intense irritation” with artificial intelligence during a recent appearance on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she demanded that AI to “fuck off.”

After being asked her thoughts on “the coming AI revolution,” Thompson replied, “Intense irritation,” adding, “I cannot begin to tell you, because I write longhand on a pad — old script, actually — because I believe that there is a connection between the brain and the hand.”

“So it’s very important to me, and then, when I’ve written something, I will put it into a word document,” the Sense and Sensibility star continued, noting that recently, the word document is “constantly” asking her: “Would you like me to rewrite that for you?”

“And so, I just end up going, ‘I don’t need you to fucking rewrite what I’ve just written. Will you fuck off? Just fuck off!’ I’m so annoyed!” Thompson exclaimed.

Watch Below:

Colbert then quipped, “Have you thought about showing your computer your screenwriting Oscar?” to which the actress laughed, “I don’t think that it would care.”

Thompson is one of many celebrities calling out and warning against the ever-increasing prevalence of AI in people’s lives.

Earlier this month, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), actress Emily Blunt, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, and other stars erupted over AI-generated “actress” Tilly Norwood, which Blunt called “really scary” and warning Hollywood agencies not to “do that.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood already seems to have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” dilemma regarding the use of AI for creative purposes, with some saying it could make or break careers.

Five Hollywood insiders recently told Business Insider that studios and companies have been looking for ways to integrate AI without angering the creative community.

“One documentary producer said they avoided weeks of work by using AI to produce a story treatment — or a detailed overview of a film project. The producer believes the time saved gave the final product an edge, but they fear potential consequences if their producing partners found out the treatment was made with AI,” the outlet noted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.