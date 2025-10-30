Watch: Kim Kardashian Says the 1969 Moon Landing ‘Didn’t Happen’

Kim Kardashian recently tried to convince her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson that the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing never happened. “I send her conspiracies all the time,” the reality TV megastar and SKIMS founder said.

“I’m sending you, like, so far, a million articles of interviews with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,” Kardashian told Paulson during Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, according to video footage shared by TMZ.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ and he goes, ‘There was no scary moment, because it didn’t happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn’t, because it didn’t happen,'” Kardashian continued, paraphrasing former astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s remarks from a past Q&A session.

The aspiring attorney went on to suggest that the truth is now slipping out due to Aldrin having “gotten older.”

“So he’s gotten old, and now he, like, slurs on his [interviews],” Kardashian asserted, adding, “I think it didn’t happen,” referring to the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

A seemingly unconvinced Paulson then politely responded to Kardashian by telling her she will conduct a “deep dive” into the theory.

“I’m going to go on a missive deep dive, is what’s going to happen,” Paulson said. “I’m going to go on a serious deep dive.”

In a separate clip — during a confessional from the episode — Kardashian is heard admitting to producers, “I send her conspiracies all the time.”

Notably, Kardashian was citing a ten-year-old video of Aldrin speaking at The Oxford Union Society.

“What was the scariest moment of the journey?” the student asked during the Q&A segment, to which the former astronaut replied, “Scariest? It didn’t happen. It could have been scary.”

Light laughter commenced, followed by an audience member and a panelist saying something unintelligible to the then-85-year-old former astronaut, which conveyed that Aldrin had heard the question incorrectly.

“Oh, I’m glad somebody helps me,” Aldrin quipped, before recalling a story from the mission.

