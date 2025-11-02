Airyn De Niro Says Dad Robert De Niro Has Been ‘Non-Stop’ Supportive of His Transition

Airyn De Niro says His actor dad Robert De Niro has been “non-stop” supportive since Airyn came out as transgender.

Airyn, born as Aaron De Niro in 1995, came out as a transgender woman in April, and since then, his Taxi Driver star dad has been with Airyn all the way, according to Pink News.

“The support has still been non-stop from him, and I’m so grateful,” Airyn told Them magazine.

“I talked to him about it very recently and I told him I wanted to do some touch-ups here and there, just so I can feel more confident in myself,” the trans activist said. “The way he spoke to me about it was very affirming in a way, because he was saying things like, “You’re a good-looking kid. You don’t need to do anything to change yourself.”

De Niro offered to go with Airyn to access gender-affirming hormones.

The Goodfellas star has made public statements in support of Airyn’s transgendering, and recently said, “There’s no other thing to do than accept your kid for who they are and where they decide to go in life.”

“I explained it to him from the perspective of a trans woman, especially one who started transitioning late. Like, I didn’t develop the way that a cis woman does. And [I shared] that’s why I’m more interested in doing some procedures to make me feel at home in my body,” Airyn claimed.

“He understood that perspective, and he was accepting. He just really wants me to be careful and know where I’m going. So, he says, like, I don’t need it. But he supports me if I want to do that, which is the best thing any trans kid could ask for from their parent,” Airyn added.

Airyn returned the actor’s support, adding, “He’s very good at being a dad and, not just that, [but also] accepting people from all walks of life.”

The actor’s newly transed daughter many not have heard of De Niro’s constantly vulgar and crass attacks on President Donald Trump and Republicans and their voters, and his utter intolerance for people who don’t vote like him.

The “accepting” De Niro, who campaigned for Kamala Harris last year, recently said that Trump is a “monster” with “no humanity.” And he has repeatedly called Trump, his team, and his voters “Nazis,” “fascists,” and “crazy.”

