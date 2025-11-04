Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Files Harassment, Bullying Claims Against Co-Star David Harbour

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed harassment and bullying claims against her co-star David Harbour.

Brown, who played Eleven on Stranger Things, filed “pages and pages” of allegations against Harbour, who played ex-police chief Jim Hopper on the show, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The actress filed the lengthy harassment and bullying claim — none of which involved sexual allegations — before filming began for the final season of the Netflix series.

Brown reportedly had a personal representative with her on set while filming the last season.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” a source told Daily Mail.

Harbour reportedly faced an internal investigation, the outcome of which remains unclear. Netflix, meanwhile, declined to comment in response to the newspaper’s inquiry about “any investigation.”

Notably, Brown’s allegations came just days after Harbour’s ex-wife, British singer and actress Lily Allen, released her new album, “West End Girl,” which reportedly “eviscerates” her former husband, implying that the actor cheated on her.

Allen, however, supported Harbour “throughout it all,” a source told Daily Mail, adding, “It was a brutal time.”

As for Stranger Things, the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series is set to air in the U.S. on November 26.

Netflix, meanwhile, remains convinced that the final season of Stranger Things will be a big hit, with one source telling Daily Mail, “It will be a theatrical event,” adding, “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

The source added it was “unfortunate” that Harbour’s personal issues have made it to the headlines at a time when Stranger Things fans around the world are looking forward to the popular show’s grand finale.

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” the source said.

“Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map,” the source added. “Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.