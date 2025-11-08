Rap and fashion mogul Ye, née Kanye West, took a meeting with a prominent rabbi and has apologized for his years-long streak of anti-Jewish statements.

Ye was seen on video having a sit down with Kabbalist Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Manhattan engaged in serious conversation.

“I feel really blessed to be able to suit here with you today,” West says on the video, “and just take accountability.”

Kanye goes on to say that he was “dealing with several issues” such as “bipolar” problems. “So it would take the ideas I had and have me taking them to extreme where I would forget about myself.”

“So I wanted to come and take accountability, sometimes, you know, with people aren’t that knowledgeable about the bipolar, the cause, or what causes it where you have this disease.”

Ye went on to try and give an example of what happens with bipolar issues, saying it is like a kid messing up the garage. And now he is trying to “clean up” his own messes.

“For me as a man to come and take accountability for all the things I’ve said,” he told the Jewish leader, “and I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends.”

West added that this was his “first step” to “build back the strong walls” of his mental health.

Rabbi Pinto noted that Judaism offers a system for people with regrets to fix their problems. The rabbi went on to say that he hopes from now on, Kanye can heal and experience “strong things.” He added that he feels Kanye is a “very good man.”

At the end of the video, the two men briefly embraced, sealing West’s apology and offering him a second chance.

