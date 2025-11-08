Pop Singer Olivia Rodrigo Lashes Out at DHS Video Using Her Song: ‘Racist, Hateful Propaganda’

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo left an angry comment on a social media post from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) scolding the federal agency for using one of her songs in a video about deportations.

In a brief meme that was also shared to the official White House Instagram account, the DHS clip tells illegal immigrants that they will be pursued and roughly apprehended “IF ICE FINDS YOU,” but they will receive gentle and respectful treatment “IF YOU SELF-DEPORT.” The soundtrack of the two segments flips from a chaotic punk breakdown to a calm vocal interlude, both taken from Rodrigo’s 2023 song “All-American Bitch.”

The ad then directs viewers to a site with information about the CBP Home app, which illegal aliens can use to arrange federal assistance to return to their home countries.

Rodrigo showed up in the comments of the post, writing: “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

A DHS representative rebuked the 22-year-old former Disney Channel actress in a statement to TMZ: “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

After her instant rise to pop superstardom at age 17, Rodrigo has dutifully promoted partisan left-wing causes, from baby sacrifice to experimental mRNA injections to Kamala Harris’s doomed presidential campaign. And, beyond just supporting these causes, the “Drivers License” singer has spewed a fair amount of venom at those who don’t share her views.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Rodrigo dedicated a song titled “Fuck You” to the conservative justices who ruled states have a right to punish gestational infanticide. “They truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” she said from the stage.

“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh,” she continued. “We hate you.”

In June of 2025, Rodrigo denounced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles, writing on social media: “I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration.”

“LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants,” she asserted. “Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America.”