Pop Sensation, Former Disney Star Olivia Rodrigo Backs Kamala Harris in Pro-Abortion Screed

Pop star and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo subtly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, praising her stance on abortion.

Rodrigo shared a video to her Instagram story showing a video of Harris speaking at a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. The video that was shared shows a clip from the TikTok account, The News Movement, in which Harris is talking about women’s “reproductive freedom.”

Olivia Rodrigo endorses Kamala Harris via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/0QqvRWNhAy — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2024

In Rodrigo’s story of the video that was shared, she used the praise hands emojis at the bottom.

“And, we who believe in reproductive freedom, will stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion ban because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies, and not have their government tell them what to do,” Harris said in the video.

“And, when Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedoms, as President of the United States, I will sign it into law,” Harris added.

Rodrigo has previously donated a portion of the proceeds from her concert ticket sales to pro-abortion groups and has also handed out “Plan B” pills and condoms at her concerts.

The singer has also previously reacted to a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Rodrigo told her fans that they needed to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.”

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, returning the issue of abortion back down to state lawmakers and voters, several Democrats have claimed that if reelected, former President Donald Trump will implement an abortion ban.

In April, Trump released a video Truth Social regarding his stance on abortion, stating that abortion was “about the will of the people.”

My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or your faith.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, several states such as Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have implemented six-week bans on abortion, while several states in the southern region have passed almost near-total bans regarding abortion.

In May, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) repealed an 1864 abortion law that banned almost all abortions in the state.

While abortion is legal in Virginia and Kansas, there are certain restrictions regarding people under the age of 18 having permission from a parent or guardian who lives with them, according to Planned Parenthood.

Other states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin allow abortion but also have certain restrictions regarding parental consent and a ban on abortions being conducted after a certain amount of weeks.

States such as Maryland, New York, Maine, or Vermont allow abortions with either only a parental notification requirement or no restrictions at all.