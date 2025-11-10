Comedian Tim Dillon Says He’s Prepared to ‘Leave’ New York if ‘Theater Kid’ Zohran Mamdani’s Policies Fail

Comedian Tim Dillon mocked “theater kid” Zohran Mamdani for calling out President Donald Trump in his New York City mayoral victory speech, referring to the moment as “a little cringe.”

“He was a little cringe in his speech, because he’s like a theater kid,” Dillon said of Democrat Socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during Saturday’s episode of The Tim Dillon Show.

“And a lot of these people are theater kids,” Dillon continued. “There’s a moment of his speech, when he goes, ‘Donald Trump, I know you’re watching, and I’ve got four words for you: turn the volume up!’ And it was just a moment when you could see the theater kid in him.”

“You could see that kind of cringe, you know, that theater kid, just very unappealing side of him. Hopefully he keeps that at bay,” the comedian added, before playing a clip of Mamdani daring President Trump to “turn the volume up” during his victory speech on Tuesday night.

Dillon went on to address the lawlessness that people believe will transpire with Mamdani as the Mayor of New York City, saying, “Here’s my attitude with this guy, there’s a lot to not like, but if it doesn’t work, I will just leave, because I don’t care.”

“I don’t think we’re going to have rapes on every corner — I hope not,” he added. “But if we do, if we have a rape on every corner, I’ll stay for a few months, because it’ll be interesting, you know? But then eventually I’ll be like, ‘Another rape?’ I’m trying to get in my steps.”

“If it’s like, ‘Wait, another rape? What?!’ I’ll just go, I’ll just skedaddle,” Dillon said.

Notably, Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist who is set to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, has supported defunding the police and closing down Rikers Island, among other left-wing soft-on-crime policies.

As Breitbart News reported, Islamic advocates are gloating over Mamdani — who has repeatedly refused to say that the terrorist group Hamas should lay down its arms — with Pakistani-born lawyer and journalist Qasim Rashid declaring, “America’s Mayor is an American Muslim Immigrant.”

Notably, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker handed in his resignation less than 12 hours after Mamdani was announced the winner of New York City’s mayoral race. Other top NYC officials are expected to follow suit.

