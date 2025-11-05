FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker handed in his resignation on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani was announced the winner of New York City’s mayoral election.

The fire chief tendered his resignation the morning after anti-Israel Zohran Mamdani was declared the mayor-elect of New York City, according to a report by New York Daily News.

On Wednesday morning, Tucker informed New York City Mayor Eric Adams that December 19 will be his last day as FDNY commissioner, according to an email obtained by the newspaper.

“Between now and then, I will continue to lead the greatest fire department in the world and will ensure an orderly transition,” Tucker said in his letter to Adams.

While Tucker’s reasons for resigning were not immediately made clear, an FDNY source told New York Daily News that the fire chief — a Jewish philanthropist and businessman — felt he wouldn’t mesh well with the incoming mayor and his team.

Mamdani — a self-proclaimed socialist who has repeatedly refused to say that the terrorist group Hamas should lay down its arms — will be sworn in as New York City’s new mayor on January 1, 2026.

An Adams administration official told the newspaper that several others who serve as top aides to the mayor — including Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry — are also expected to submit their resignations in coming days.

Daughtry, who once served as NYPD deputy commissioner, has been Adams’ top public safety deputy at City Hall, as well as a key liaison between the mayor’s team and President Donald Trump’s administration.

As for Tucker, he plans to go back to running T&M, a private security firm he founded in 1999, sources told New York Post.

Tucker, a longstanding member of the board of directors of the FDNY Foundation — the official nonprofit organization of the FDNY — previously worked as a special assistant in the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The fire commissioner has also been involved in various charitable endeavors — including serving as secretary of the FDNY Foundation — and has received honors from the New York Board of Rabbis and Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.

Tucker is reportedly expected to speak on his resignation soon.

Mamdani — who won the mayor’s race after the city’s elite imported a large number of poor migrants as an economic strategy to raise rents, cut wages, and boost retail spending — defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the general election by garnering 50 percent of the vote.

The election results mean the Democrat Socialist — who dared President Donald Trump to “turn the volume up” during his victory speech on Tuesday night — is set to become the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

As Breitbart News reported, Islamic advocates are gloating over Mamdani’s win, with Pakistani-born lawyer and journalist Qasim Rashid declaring, “America’s Mayor is an American Muslim Immigrant.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.