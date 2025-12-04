Mariah Carey to Auction Off ‘Pro-Trans’ Jacket for GLAAD’s ‘Transgender Media Program’

Singer Mariah Carey is auctioning off her pro-trans “Protect the Dolls” jacket for GLAAD’s “Transgender Media Program,” so that the organization can continue pressuring the entertainment industry to peddle gender ideology and transgender propaganda to the public.

Carey’s “Protect the Dolls” jacket will be auctioned off on eBay, with 100 percent of the profits going to GLAAD’s “Transgender Media Program,” the pro-transgender group announced on Wednesday, according to a report by PinkNews.

Notably, the word “dolls” in the context of “Protect the Dolls” refers to men pretending to be women.

The phrase was reportedly coined by fashion designer Conner Ives, who sells merchandise adorned with the proclamation and puts the money toward transgender initiatives.

The auction — which will start at $0.99 — is reportedly set to take place on Monday and run for one week, closing on December 15.

GLAAD — the organization responsible for pressuring the entertainment industry to peddle gender ideology and transgender propaganda toward children — works with news outlets, studios, and networks to push trans stories through its Transgender Media Program.

As Breitbart News reported, Carey was seen over the summer wearing the bedazzled “Protect the Dolls” jacket and a glittery dress featuring the colors of the transgender pride flag at a pride event in England, where she vowed to “always be there” for the LGBTQ community.

“Thank you so much @PrideBrighton for having me tonight! A special heartfelt thank you to the LGBTQ+ community for your ongoing support. I will always be there for you,” Carey said in an August X post, sharing photos from her performance at Brighton Pride’s “Pride on the Park.”

“They’ve been here for me for so long, supported me through good times and bad, and I just wanted you to know I’ll always be there for you,” the “We Belong Together” singer reiterated to the crowd while on stage.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.