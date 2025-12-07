White House Trolls Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Again After She Whines About DHS Using Her Song in ICE Video

The White House used a clip of Sabrina Carpenter on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) after the pop star complained about the Trump administration using one of her songs in a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video.

“PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported,” the White House wrote in a Friday X post, sharing a video clip of Carpenter appearing SNL, where her voice is altered to say, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal.”

Watch Below:

“Oh, well, I turn myself in,” actor Marcello Hernández then says, to which the “Espresso” singer replies by declaring, “You’re under arrest!”

The White House’s video then cuts to a montage of short clips showing ICE agents carrying out arrests while “I Get the Bag” by Gucci Mane plays in the background.

In the original video from Carpenter’s October 18 SNL appearance, the pop star said, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot.”

The White House’s Friday X post comes days after Carpenter attacked the Trump administration for using her song “Juno” in a similar video featuring ICE arrests, suggesting the agency is “inhumane,” “evil and disgusting” for apprehending criminals, rapists, and murderers.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” the “Feather” singer wrote in a Tuesday X post, adding, “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House had captioned its X post with “Have you ever tried this one?” quoting a lyric from Carpenter’s song. “Bye-bye,” the White House added, followed by a pair of waving and heart eyes emojis.

In the video, the lyrics “Wanna try out some freaky positions, have you ever tried this one?” from “Juno” are heard during a montage of clips showing ICE agents chasing down and arresting fleeing suspects.

The original context for the lyrics “have you ever tried this one?” in Carpenter’s song refers to different sexual positions.

The White House’s X post featuring the pop star’s “Juno” song has since been deleted. It remains unclear why the video has been removed.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News, reacting to the singer’s backlash while

Notably, Jackson’s reference to “Short n’ Sweet” is a nod to Carpenter’s 2024 album.

The pop star has not yet responded to the White House’s latest post.

