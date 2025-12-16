Video: Billy Crystal Seen Weeping, Walking Away from Rob Reiner’s Home After His Murder

Actor Billy Crystal and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David were seen crying outside the home of filmmaker Rob Reiner shortly after he and his wife, Michele, were murder, with Crystal reportedly identifying the bodies.

As Breitbart News reported, acclaimed actor-director Rob Reiner (78), maker of such timeless classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele (68). Both had wounds that were consistent with a knife, with reports later indicating that their throats were slit. Actor Billy Crystal, who has been friends with Reiner for several decades, was later spotted leaving the home after Reiner’s daughter, Romy, reported the alleged murder to police.

Actor Billy Crystal was spotted emotionally leaving the home of their longtime friend Rob Reiner hours after the famed filmmaker and his wife were found stabbed to death. Crystal, 77, was seen at Reiner’s Brentwood home Sunday evening after news broke that he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been killed inside, ABC 7 reported. Video shows the “When Harry Met Sally…” actor somberly leaving the cordoned-off property with his wife and film producer Janice Crystal.

Larry David, who also has been friends with Reiner for several decades, was also seen paying his respects outside the home alongside Billy Crystal.

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and is now being held without bail. Several friends of the Reiners say that Nick, who had struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues for years, was seen in a heated argument with his parents just one day prior to their deaths at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party.