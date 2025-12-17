Nick Reiner Charged with Two Counts of Murder in Stabbing Death of His Parents Rob and Michele Reiner

A first court appearance is scheduled Wednesday for Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, where he will face two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents.

AP reports the 32-year-old was charged Tuesday with killing the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference with LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

“Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice,” Hochman said.

Along with the two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors added special circumstances of multiple murders and a special allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a greater sentence, the AP report makes clear.

Hochman said his office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” McDonnell said.

As Breitbart News reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside a private residence.

They were later identified as Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner was eventually arrested that night. He was booked early Monday morning and lodged in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s jail around 7:00 a.m. on Monday.