Watch Live: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Testifies Before Senate

Federal Communications Commission Chairman (FCC) Brendan Carr testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, December 17.

Carr announced in November that the FCC was launching an investigation into the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over misleading editing of President Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech that suggested he called for violence.

The FCC chairman was criticized by Democrats after saying ABC and Jimmy Kimmel should be held accountable for misleading the public after the late night host suggested Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was “MAGA.”