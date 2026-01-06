Michael Rapaport Doubles Down on NYC Mayoral Run: ‘I’m Taking It as Far as I Can,’ Mamdani Is ‘Up to No Good’

Actor Michael Rapaport said on Monday that he is serious about running for Mayor of New York City in 2029, proclaiming, “I’m taking it as far as I can,” and expressing his desire to save the city from Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who he says is “up to no good.”

“The ego on this fucking guy. He said he called up Trump after the arrest of that drug dealing dictator,” Rapaport said, kicking off Monday’s episode of his I Am Rapaport podcast. “You’re the Mayor of New York City, don’t worry about what the fuck is going on in Venezuela, Israel, Iran, none of that shit.”

“Why are the bus fares going up three days after you came into power in New York City? Why are the train fares going up?” the actor continued, before quipping, “I want free rent, I want free busing, when is that shit starting?”

“Nobody gives a fuck about what you think about Venezuela,” he added. “You’re the Mayor of New York City, focus on that.”

Near the end of the episode, Rapaport explained that he is seriously running for Mayor of New York City in 2029 to save the city from Mamdani, who dons an “evil fucking grin” and is “up to no good.”

“Let me tell you something,” the True Romance star said. “2025 was crazy and I don’t see it getting any fucking calmer or cooler in 2026 — that’s why I’m running for mayor.”

“I announce my candidacy for the upcoming election, and people are like, ‘It’s upcoming? It’s in 2029.’ You’ve got to prepare now,” Rapaport continued. “We are preparing. If you want to send in your resume, send in your resume. I’m taking it as far as I can take it.”

The actor first announced he will be running for New York City Mayor last week, declaring, “I’m not playing games,” and promising that there will be problems for “Zohran the Moron.”

Rapaport also said Monday that his fans have been asking him, “Should we really start calling you Mayor Rap?” and “Are you really running?”

“Yes,” Rapaport replied. “I’m really running for mayor in 2029. I am going to do what is best for the people and the city of New York, because we have a shit stain at the helm right now.”

“We have a shit stain at the helm right now in New York City, and it is a reality,” he added. “I think he’s going to supersede our wildest fears and expectations. Zohran the Zero, Zohran the Ziophobe.”

“Do I think people are going to be getting chased around New York City with pitchforks? No, but he is softening the palate for so many fucking things,” the Deep Blue Sea actor said.

“He’s got a huge fucking ego,” Rapaport added of Mamdani. “He’s got a fucking evil fucking grin, and I think he’s up to no good.”

