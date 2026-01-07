Rosie O’Donnell Calls the Arrest of Venezuelan Dictator Maduro ‘Illegal’ and a ‘War Crime’

Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is again railing about President Donald Trump, this time calling his arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro “illegal” and a “war crime” from her home in Dublin, Ireland.

Despite advice from her mental health counselor to stop talking about Trump, O’Donnell continued her rants about President Trump, this time spurred by Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

Toward the end of her rambling about not being able to sleep well, O’Donnell fretted over “our country,” despite that she has fled the U.S.A. to become an Irish citizen.

“So, America How you doing. This is a rare time for our country,” she asked before going off on Trump.

“A mad man in charge with absolutely no guardrails. People are saying we’re happy we’re from Venezuela, we’re happy. I can understand why you’re happy if you’re Venezuelaian but if you’re an American who believes in the Constitution what he did was illegal and a war crime. You can’t just go removing people from the office of presidency,” She exclaimed.

Of course, what Trump did was to take Maduro into custody based on calls by the Biden administration to do so. Biden had even upped the bounty of Maduro’s capture to $25 million.

There also doesn’t seem to be any serious analysis claiming Trump’s actions in Venezuela were somehow “illegal.”

O’Donnell went on to disgorge the conspiracy theory that the Heritage Foundation was behind Maduro’s capture and that Trump is mentally and physically unhealthy.

“He’s mentally unstable. Something has to be done. Like and quickly,” she rambled. “It’s dangerous. Dangerous for everyone. So sad, you know? So sad what’s happened. And they said it’s gonna happen, Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation. Who would ever choose this for our country? Letting this morally compromised and mentally unhealthy and physically unwell man run the country and ruin it… It’s too depressing, it really is.”

In reality, the president passed his most recent physical checkup with flying colors, quite despite O’Donnell’s proclamations.

