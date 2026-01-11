Video: Singer Dave Matthews Says Renee Good Was ‘Murdered in Cold Blood’: ‘F**k ICE’

Rocker Dave Matthews tried to eviscerate President Donald Trump and his administration Friday in the wake of Renee Good’s fatal shooting by an immigration officer in Minnesota, declaring she was “murdered in cold blood” before adding “fuck ICE.”

“I don’t want my taxes to pay for ICE, to masked thugs to roam our streets and terrorize our communities and rip families apart,” Matthews said in a video posted on his birthday.

“We should be taking care of each other. We should be minding each other. We should be housing the homeless. We shouldn’t be, you know, throwing people to the ground.”

In the video, the DMB frontman also sought to belittle the military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro along with warnings to other countries, broader involvement in the war in Gaza and ICE operations.

“Which brings me to Renee Nicole Good, murdered in front of her fellow citizens in Minneapolis, murdered in the streets, and no matter what narrative this administration is trying to sell us, we can see the videos,” Matthews said.

Matthews disputed the administration’s claims ICE acted in self defense by alleging Good was “murdered in cold blood.”

“It’s mind-boggling, and it’s deeply upsetting to me and to so many people, and we can’t just let it slide,” the singer-songwriter said.

“To Trump, to Kristi Noem, to Stephen Miller, to Pete Hegseth, to [Kash] Patel to [Pam] Bondi to all of them, just deeply, deeply dishonest people. Just cowardly, shameful, dishonest people,” he continued. “Fuck them. They are revolting.”

The singer-songwriter despaired that he’s “deeply ashamed of this government, the way they’re treating our neighbors, outside and inside this country.”

“Fuck ICE. Yeah. If that language offends you … Come on. We all heard it before. I hope you know where my heart is,” Matthews said. “I don’t like these monsters that are running the show right now. They are ungrateful, greedy monsters. I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.”

An affronted Matthews was moved to speak in the wake of the controversy over the shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was killed after allegedly using her vehicle to interfere with an ICE operation.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has since defended the agent’s actions, stating Good used her vehicle as a weapon and posed a threat to federal officers.

She described the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism” and maintained the matter falls under federal jurisdiction, rejecting claims that state or local officials have investigative authority.

A DHS spokesperson also revealed ICE officers are facing a sharp rise in assaults, citing a 1,300 percent increase in attacks against them.