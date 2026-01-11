Watch: Duran Duran Pays Tribute to Anti-Ice Activist Renee Good Shot After Attacking ICE Officer

The 80s British New Wave band Duran Duran paid tribute to anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good at the band’s Sacramento concert on Friday.

During its concert at the Thunder Valley Casino in Sacramento, California, the band dedicated the song “Ordinary World” to the woman shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Wednesday as she tried to run him over with her SUV, according to Billboard.

“We believe that people in this world have a right to live their lives in peace and lives of freedom and happiness in their own country,” Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said from the stage. “For all the ordinary people in this world, we wish upon you an ordinary world.”

WATCH:

“Ordinary World,” a top-ten hit from 1993, is one of the tracks off the band’s album commonly called the Wedding Album.

Duran Duran are far from the only rockers coming out to attack ICE and President Donald Trump. On Saturday, 1990s rocker Dave Matthews pushed out the false claim that ICE “murdered” Renee Good and added “fuck ICE.”

Pop star Billie Eilish also jumped to her social media to spread malicious false claims about ICE. Her posts drew a rebuke from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

And antisemitic Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters blasted the United States as a “savage empire” last week pointing to the number of deportations that take place annually.

