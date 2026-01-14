Nolte: Mark Ruffalo Opens Himself Up to Trump Defamation Suit – ‘Convicted Rapist’

By lying about President Donald Trump being a “convicted rapist” and “pedophile,” actor Mark Ruffalo has opened himself up to what all decent people hope will be a crippling and costly defamation suit.

That isn’t the only lie left-wing extremist Ruffalo told while speaking to the media at the Golden Globes. See if you can catch them all.

Lies:

Renee Good was “murdered.”

The “vice president who is lying about what’s happening.”

“We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela”

“We illegally invaded” Venezuela.

Trump is a “convicted rapist.”

Trump is a “pedophile.”

I wonder…

Is there something in the water over at the Disney Grooming Syndicate that creates liars and defamers? If you recall, garden gnome George Stephanopoulos didn’t even go as far as Ruffalo back in March of 2024. Stephanopoulos lied about Trump being found “liable” for “rape in a lawsuit filed by kooky E. Jean Carroll. The truth is that Trump was found not liable.

Nevertheless, Disney-ABC ended up paying Trump $15 million to settle the defamation suit.

And now here’s another Disney associate (Ruffalo has made a ton of Marvel movies) going even further with the flat-out lie that Trump is a “convicted rapist” and “pedophile.”

Trump should sue him for all he’s worth.

Why not? High-profile individuals who smear and defame like this must pay a price or it will never stop.

How would Mark Ruffalo feel if every story I wrote that carried his name went like this: “Convicted rapist and pedophile Mark Ruffalo has never won an Oscar, and now that the child molester is rounding sixty, he probably never will.”

Over and over again, whenever his name came up, everyone followed his rules and said or wrote: “Convicted rapist and pedophile Mark Ruffalo….”

That’s what he’s doing; those are his rules, so why can’t we do the same to him?

“George Stephanopoulos, who was found liable for rape…”

Because the political left has felt no accountability for the last few decades and has convinced itself that their fascist cause is so noble that any tactic is justified that furthers it, they have become lawless, dangerous, and lying monsters.

The only thing that will stop it is accountability, so I hope Trump sues and sues and sues Ruffalo straight into bankruptcy.

