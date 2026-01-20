‘The View’ Fact Checked After Actress Pam Grier Recalls Growing Up in Ohio Around Lynched People Hanging from Trees

Disney-owned ABC’s The View was fact-checked by the public after actress Pam Grier tearfully claimed that her mother had shielded her eyes from seeing a lynching victim “hanging from a tree” when she was a child living in Columbus, Ohio.

After being asked by The View co-host Sunny Hostin if she faced a lot of racism growing up in Columbus, Grier, the daughter of a member of the military, answered, “The military wouldn’t allow black families on the base, so you had to live in an apartment.”

“And you couldn’t to take a bus,” the Foxy Brown star continued. “You couldn’t afford a car, you walked. Your dads walked to the base.”

“Sometimes, we would go from tree shade to shade to get back to the apartment — my brother and I, and my mom — with bags,” Grier added.

Watch Below:

The Jackie Brown actress went on to recall a peculiar story, in which she claimed her mother shielded her eyes from seeing a lynching victim “hanging from a tree” in Columbus, Ohio.

“My mom would go, ‘Don’t look! Don’t look! Don’t look!’ and she’d pull us away, because there was someone hanging from a tree,” she said, eliciting gasps among audience members of The View.

“They have a memorial for it now, where you can see where people were and left,” the Crime Story actress added.

“It triggers me today, to see that a voice can be silenced,” Grier asserted. “And if a white family supported a black [family], they’re going to get burned down, killed, or lynched as well.”

Notably, X users added a Community Note to a post sharing a clip from Grier’s Monday interview on The View, which read, “The last lynching in Ohio took place in 1911 while Pam Grier was born in 1949,” citing America’s Black Holocaust Museum as a source.

In fact, according to America’s Black Holocaust Museum, there has never been a lynching in Columbus, Ohio.

As Breitbart News editor and author of “50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know” Jerome Hudson noted in 2019, the Democrat Party is the party of slavery.