Actress Cynthia Nixon Calls Minnesota ICE Shooting a ‘Cold Blooded Execution’

Actress Cynthia Nixon bizarrely referred to Saturday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti as a “cold blooded execution.”

“Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, has been spreading morally reprehensible, disgusting lies about the cold blooded execution of the young man, Alex Pretti, who was gunned down in the streets of Minneapolis today,” the Sex and the City star said in a recent video.

Nixon went on to tell her followers that she is “going to read a statement from Alex’s parents, who has asked that the record be set straight about who their son was and what actually happened.”

“Please do everything you can to share their statement far and wide,” the And Just Like That… actress added, before reading the statement:

We are heartbroken, but also very angry. Alex was a kind-hearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends, and also the American veterans who he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the term hero lightly, however, his last thought and act was to protect a woman.

“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” Pretti’s parents’ statement continued, before claiming, “Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”

Watch Below:

Notably, Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, not an official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The 37-year-old’s parents further maintained that their son “had his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper sprayed.

As Breitbart News reported, the limited facts available at the time of Saturday’s fatal shooting of Pretti by a Border Patrol agent that so far have not been disputed indicate he was armed during the struggle that led up to the shooting.

Moreover, the CBP Use of Force policy is grounded in constitutional law, as interpreted by federal courts, and requires that any use of force be “objectively reasonable” based on the circumstances as the agent perceived them at the moment force was applied.

This standard is determined by what the agent knew or perceived when he pulled the trigger, not by public opinion influenced by politicians, nor by a retrospective, onerous review of video footage.

The policy states that anytime an agent has a reasonable belief a person “poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the agent or another person,” the primary hurdle to using deadly force is cleared and the action is authorized.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.