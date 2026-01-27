Singer Mike Posner Rewrites ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ Lyrics to Reflect His Changed Life: ‘I Found Faith,’ ‘Love’

Mike Posner, the singer of the 2015 hit “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” — a song about taking drugs and buying expensive things during his rise to fame, while feeling unfulfilled and struggling to find meaning — says a lot has changed since he wrote that song 13 years ago, adding that he has since rewritten its lyrics to reflect his life today, which includes having “found faith” and “the love of my life.”

“You might know me from my hit song ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza.’ I wrote that song when I was living in LA, trying to find myself, lying to myself, looking for love in all the wrong places,” Posner wrote in a Thursday Instagram post, sharing a photo carousel.

“But 13 years have passed since I wrote that song,” the “Cooler Than Me” singer continued, adding that since then, “I found myself. I found faith. I found the love of my life, and we moved to Austin to start a new chapter together.”

Posner then revealed that he rewrote “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” with “all new lyrics.”

“And I got to sing it live for the first time…” added the 37-year-old, who included a short clip of him performing the song before an ecstatic audience, the new version of it eliciting cheers from concertgoers as they heard the revised lyrics.

In the new version, Posner is heard singing: “I went back to Ibiza, and got a hotel by the shore. But now I’m 12 years older, and I’m 10 years sober, and Avicii isn’t here no more.”

Notably, the original lyrics state: “I took a pill in Ibiza, to show Avicii I was cool, and when I finally got sober, felt ten years older, but fuck it, it was somethin’ to do.”

The original song goes on to say: “I’m living out in LA, I drive a sports car just to prove I’m a real big baller ’cause I made a million dollars, and I spend it on girls and shoes.”

The new lyrics, meanwhile, declare: “I moved outta LA, I’m tryna start a little family. ‘Cause all the things I was taking and decisions I was making had me headed towards tragedy.”

“But now I really wanna live my life, now I really wanna shine my light. You know I just wanna give what I got to the world and then go back home. ‘Cause I only get this one life, so I think I’m gonna give my life up to God, ’cause he’s got me back onstage singing,” the new lyrics to the chorus adds.

The song’s old chorus read: “But you don’t wanna be high like me, never really knowing why like me. You don’t ever wanna step off that rollercoaster, and be all alone. You don’t wanna ride the bus like this, never knowing who to trust like this. You don’t wanna be stuck up on that stage singing.”

The new version of the song goes on to change the words “all I know are sad songs” to “all I know are love songs.”

As Breitbart News reported, Posner revealed last year in a series of X posts that he no longer relates to his hit song, saying his “relationship with God is on a whole new level.”

“I feel proud to look at the song lyrics and know that NONE of them are true anymore,” the singer said at the time. “I’ve grown into a completely new man… one that I’m proud of.”

