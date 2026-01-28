Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-ICE Protest Song ‘Streets Of Minneapolis’

Far-left rocker Bruce Springsteen has released a new anti-ICE, anti-Trump protest song entitled “Streets Of Minneapolis,” that praises insurrectionist protesters and calls the president “King Trump.”

Springsteen really ramps up the hyperbolic and hateful rhetoric in the song. For instance, he calls ICE “occupiers” and “thugs,” and calls the president “King Trump,” while praising the violent anti-ICE protesters as “citizens standing for justice” who are being gunned down by ICE.

Naturally, Springsteen did not mention all the months of violence perpetrated by the anti-ICE insurrectionists, nor the thousands of dangerous criminals, including rapists, sexual assaulters, drug dealers, gang members, drunk drivers, and murderers that ICE and Border Patrol agents have arrested and set for deportation off our streets.

LYRICS:

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Springsteen took to social media and explained why he released the song.

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” he said on Bluesky. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free.”

Springsteen was a major supporter of Joe Biden who is responsible for opening the southern border wide open and creating the dangerous situation we now face that spurred President Trump to run on a promise to launch one of the biggest deportation policies in presidential history. He also supported Kamala Harris who had pledged to continue Biden’s open-door policies.

