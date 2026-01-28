Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-ICE Protest Song ‘Streets Of Minneapolis’

Far-left rocker Bruce Springsteen has released a new anti-ICE, anti-Trump protest song entitled “Streets Of Minneapolis,” that praises insurrectionist protesters and calls the president “King Trump.”
Springsteen really ramps up the hyperbolic and hateful rhetoric in the song. For instance, he calls ICE “occupiers” and “thugs,” and calls the president “King Trump,” while praising the violent anti-ICE protesters as “citizens standing for justice” who are being gunned down by ICE.
Naturally, Springsteen did not mention all the months of violence perpetrated by the anti-ICE insurrectionists, nor the thousands of dangerous criminals, including rapists, sexual assaulters, drug dealers, gang members, drunk drivers, and murderers that ICE and Border Patrol agents have arrested and set for deportation off our streets.
LYRICS:
Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
By the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Trump’s federal thugs beat up on
His face and his chest
Then we heard the gunshots
And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead
Their claim was self defense, sir
Just don’t believe your eyes
It’s our blood and bones
And these whistles and phones
Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Crying through the bloody mist
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they’re here to uphold the law
But they trample on our rights
If your skin is black or brown my friend
You can be questioned or deported on sight
In chants of ICE out now
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Springsteen took to social media and explained why he released the song.
“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” he said on Bluesky. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free.”
Springsteen was a major supporter of Joe Biden who is responsible for opening the southern border wide open and creating the dangerous situation we now face that spurred President Trump to run on a promise to launch one of the biggest deportation policies in presidential history. He also supported Kamala Harris who had pledged to continue Biden’s open-door policies.
