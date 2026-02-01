Bruce Springsteen Performs His Anti-ICE Song at Minneapolis Show: ‘Sometimes You Have to Kick Them in the Teeth’

Leftist rocker Bruce Springsteen hit the stage at Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello’s concert in Minneapolis to perform his new anti-ICE and anti-Trump protest song for the first time on Friday.

Before playing “Streets of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said, “I wrote this song and I recorded it the next day, and I sent it to Tom Morello.”

Springsteen said he told Morello, “I think it’s kinda soapboxy,” to which the guitarist replied, “Bruce, nuance is wonderful, but sometimes you have to kick them in the teeth.”

Morello held his concert with the proceeds to benefit the families of insurrectionist protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were recently killed by immigration officers.

Springsteen’s appearance was not openly billed and was listed as a “special guest” in the concert promo materials, according to StereoGum.

Along with his lie-filled anti-ICE screed, Springsteen also performed “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” with Morello and John Lennon’s “Power To The People.”

Morello is a long-time, extreme leftist who in May joined Springsteen in attacks on President Donald Trump in Boston with a stage backdrop graphic reading “Fuck Trump.”

He has also supported the so-called Free Palestine movement, is pro-abortion, https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/07/11/rage-against-the-machine-pro-abortion-message-bows-to-woke-trans-mania-calls-mothers-birth-givers/pro-trans, and promoted face-scanning tech fears.

In June of 2018 he even suggested that liberals should organize groups of children to be used to push in front of ICE agents to impede immigration law enforcement.

Back in 2016, Morello was even heard calling brutal, murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro a “hero.”

