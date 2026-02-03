Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Says ‘F**k ICE and the Entire’ Trump Administration

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson — also known simply as “Ava” or “Ava Raine’ — took to X on Sunday to post a middle finger emoji at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the “entire” Trump administration.

“And now that I can say this with my full chest, [middle finger emoji] ICE and that entire administration,” Ava, who appears to have since deleted her entire X account, wrote in a Sunday post, according to a report by TMZ.

The former professional wrestler and WWE personality’s comment appeared to suggest that she has some type of newfound freedom to attack the Trump administration now that she has left World Wrestling Entertainment.

On Friday, it was revealed that Ava would not be renewing her contract with WWE, to which she had been signed since 2020.

Now, The Rock’s daughter is seemingly eager to jump on the bandwagon alongside fellow ranting celebrities who have been issuing unhinged, left-wing diatribes in protest of routine federal law enforcement operations.

Social media users reacted by mocking the ex-WWE personality, with one Z user quipping that Ava “Gave up her ‘career’ so she could throw tantrums on the internet.”

“Ava is being political and hit rock bottom,” another wrote, using wordplay in a nod to her father’s moniker, and included a GIF showing The Rock speaking into a WWE microphone alongside the words “Shut up, bitch.”

“Aw little nepo baby throwing a tantrum trying to protect rapists and murderers,” a third taunted, adding, “ICE is necessary and needed.”

“Cry harder,” another X user commented in reaction to Ava’s post, adding a GIF featuring President Donald Trump waving “Bye bye.”

“Your legacy in the WWE will forever be known as a radical leftist domestic terrorist who condones violence against political opponents,” another asserted, adding, “May you live with shame all the days you walk on this earth, there is no forgiveness for your disrespect of Charlie Kirk.”

The X user was referring to a social media post from Ava on September 10 — just hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated — when she shared a message that appeared to be directed at the Turning Point USA founder, earning her massive backlash from WWE fans and followers.

As Breitbart News reported, Ava shared an X post from comedian Gianmarco Soresi to her Instagram story, which read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive.”

While the quote did not directly mention Kirk, she shared it to social media at a time when online conversation was centered virtually exclusively on the slain conservative icon.

Ava also doubled down by adding a comment of her own in an X repost, declaring, “and i’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever” — which many took as her issuing a ghoulish warning to “be kind” or get assassinated.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.