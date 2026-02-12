Congresswoman Shreds Jimmy Kimmel: He Says Illegal Immigrant Pedophiles Are ‘Raising Our Children’ and Calls Me ‘Ignorant’?

Michigan Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain hit back at ABC’s left-wing late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel after he celebrated the illegal immigrants who are “raising our children.”

Kimmel made what passes for his jokes during his monologue for the opening of his Tuesday evening ABC show.

Kimmel played a clip of McClain blasting the Democrats for giving aide and assistance to the very illegal migrants who are guilty of murder, rape, pedophilia, and other vicious crimes that ICE has been trying to round up and deport. McClain’s clip ended with her excoriating those who are protecting the illegal alien criminals who are raping children.

Kimmel then went on to say that it is Republicans who are the pedos and that it is Republicans who are trying to protect pedos by obstructing the Epstein Files.

But Rep. McClain was less than amused, and struck back in a post on X, writing, “Hollywood elites like Jimmy Kimmel are completely out of touch. He says illegal immigrant pedophiles are ‘raising our children’ and calls me ‘ignorant’?”

“Tell that to Laken Riley’s family and the countless angel families who’ve paid the price,” she added.

“Jimmy, how do you sleep at night defending monsters?”

