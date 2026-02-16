Australian Influencer Denied U.S. Entry After Saying He’d Squat in Billie Eilish’s Home Following Her Anti-ICE ‘Stolen Land’ Rant

An Australian social media influencer says he was refused entry to the U.S. and immediately sent back home after he said he planned to squat in pop star Billie Eilish’s L.A. home after her anti-ICE rant at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Eilish, who is reportedly worth $53 million, took to the stage and claimed that the U.S. was built on “stolen land,” and that absurd claim spurred Aussie activist Drew Pavlou to announce his plan to fly the to the U.S.A. and squat in the pop star’s massive L.A. mansion based on her statement. But all did not go well when he tried to enter the U.S. from LAX.

“Billie Eilish got me deported from the US — I think her legal team contacted DHS,” Pavlou wrote on his X account.

Pavlou also posted that Eilish’s lawyers compiled a dossier on him to give to immigration officials.

“Her lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials; it was legitimately insane,” he wrote in another X post.

“I suffered for my art as an online shitposter,” he joked. “I was victimised and martyred by Billie Eilish.”

The Aussie social media personality announced his plan to move into Elish’s home in an X post on February 1.

Pavlou had launched a GiveSendGo fundraising effort to raise money for his trip to the U.S.A. specifically citing Eilish’s “No one is illegal on stolen land” Grammys rant. He has originally tried to launch his fundraiser on GoFundMe but the online fundraising site deleted his page, the New York Post reported.

The Birds of a Feather singer’s Grammys stunt seems to have backfired on her. Since her award show appearance she has been faced with calls for her to give up her mansions and has had to increase security after others have tried to enter her properties.

