Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is All Business in Dolce & Gabbana for State of the Union Address

First Lady Melania Trump is all business at Tuesday evening’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Melania Trump wore a single-breasted woolen jacket from Dolce & Gabbana, paired with wool gabardine trousers, also from the Italian fashion duo. The jacket retails for $2,645, while the trousers go for $1,645.

Mrs. Trump paired the luxe suit with a white Dolce & Gabbana poplin shirt and black Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.