Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is All Business in Dolce & Gabbana for State of the Union Address

First Lady Melania Trump is all business at Tuesday evening’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Melania Trump wore a single-breasted woolen jacket from Dolce & Gabbana, paired with wool gabardine trousers, also from the Italian fashion duo. The jacket retails for $2,645, while the trousers go for $1,645.
Mrs. Trump paired the luxe suit with a white Dolce & Gabbana poplin shirt and black Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart from the South Lawn of the White House to head towards the US Capitol before he delivers his State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: First lady Melania Trump leaves the White House to attend the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s tariff strategy and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
