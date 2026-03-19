Jamie Lee Curtis Rages at Trump for Working to ‘Erase’ Diversity ‘From Our Language’: ‘An Abomination’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis accused President Donald Trump of trying to “erase” the language of diversity from our language.

The Halloween star delivered her latest anti-Trump tirade at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday as she spoke about the horror film series she has been a part of since the first of the 1978 slasher series debuted.

During her remarks about the Halloween series, Curtis noted that she is “happy more women are getting appreciation”

“More people of color are getting appreciation. More genders are being appreciated. Diversity, inclusivity, the words that Donald Trump is trying to erase from our language, which is an abomination. It’s fantastic,” she added.

She went on to praise Hollywood for sponsoring “diverse” horror films, such as this year’s Oscar-winning film, Sinners, and added that Hollywood supports diversity “like our Constitution should.”

Curtis went on to ramble about the U.S. Constitution, somehow linking “amending” the Constitution to the latest actions in Iran.

“It was designed to be amended. It was not designed to be a rigid binary idea. It was designed to grow and flow as people grew and flowed. But we’ve become binary in our ideas and the interpretation of that binary is what has gotten us into another war. I mean, it’s just awful,” the actress said.

In reply, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News, “Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think.”

Curtis routinely resorts to broadsides against President Trump and Republicans.

Last month, for instance, Curtis called Trump an “abhorrence,” and insisted that he is using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “distraction” from the Epstein files.

“It is inhuman, the way this administration is treating its citizens and its constituents and people in need. It’s an abhorrence, what they’re doing,” she exclaimed.

Last November, when several Democrats had won their elections, Curtis called the victories a “repudiation” of the president and his party.

The True Lies star, who is a radical supporter of transgenderism, was a vocal supporter of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the last presidential election.

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