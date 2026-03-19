Video: Ben Stiller Mercilessly Mocked After Apparently Struggling to Sell His Soda at Whole Foods

Actor Ben Stiller is being mocked on social media over his soda brand, Stiller Soda, with one X user noting the brand’s account has few followers on the platform, despite the Tropic Thunder star pushing the soda “hard” for a year. “I’d be scared to catch TDS drinking that shit,” another commented.

“Ben Stiller has been pushing his soda brand hard for nearly a year. Yet the Stiller Soda account on X sits at just 822 followers. Yikes,” one X user wrote in a Monday post.

“Celebs have no pull outside of the mainstream media push,” another commented.

“I was today years old when I found out @BenStiller has been selling this soda for a year!” a third laughed.

Another X user pointed out that the soda is “expensive,” while another suggested Stiller would “sell more” if he put on a red MAGA hat.

“He would’ve been better off coming out with his own alcohol and distilling it himself. De-Stiller. Opportunity lost,” another said.

“Soda is a young man’s game,” another opined, adding, “Look at the Paul brothers prime drink. People want to look and be like them — people don’t want to look like Ben.”

“No one wants Ben Stiller’s crap soda, especially after seeing his creepy commercials,” another X user laughed, sharing footage of the Zoolander star promoting Still Soda in a bizarre video.

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“He thinks he´s more important than he actually is,” the technical analysis service platform Crypto Market Research reacted, before asking, “Does he create any value?”

“Apparently Stiller’s Soda stunts your growth and transforms you into a lesbian,” another quipped.

“People prefer their soda more carbonated, not Stiller,” another X user joked.

“It tastes like ass and is probably worse for you that real soda,” another surmised.

“He should’ve done something during his peak to build early momentum,” another advised. “It’s not hard to make a drink at all especially his. The issue is marketing etc. but he has all that just didn’t execute at the right time for himself.”

“I’d be scared to catch TDS drinking that shit,” another X user commented.

“Hey Ben, when you insult 77 million people who are the ones with jobs & money, how did you think this was gonna work out?” another X user asked.

“The delusional arrogance of Hollywood actors. Being trivial over a Tropic Thunder scene the White House plays just cost you millions,” another remarked.

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month, Stiller was slammed on social media after demanding that the White House remove a Tropic Thunder clip from an Iran war promotional video.

“We never gave you permission,” the There’s Something About Mary actor claimed, before complaining, “War is not a movie.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.