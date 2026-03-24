Actor Jerry O’Connell Says Wife, Daughters ‘Became Physical’ with Him After He Joked About Kamala Losing

Actor Jerry O’Connell said his wife actress Rebecca Romijn and their two daughters “became physical” with him after he made a joke about former Vice President Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election. “They were filled with rage,” he said. A source, however, later claimed “No such thing happened.”

“The night of the election, this third one, third election. Everyone knows what I’m talking about here,” O’Connell said during his appearance on Monday’s episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, adding, “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think Trump was going to win.”

Watch Below:

“I live in California. I didn’t think he was going to win from what I was hearing,” the Stand by Me star continued.

“I said something along the lines of, ‘There was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.’ I said something along those lines,” O’Connell recalled of his remarks about the Democrats on election night, after learning that President Donald Trump had won.

The Sliders actor went on to explain, “I was just spit-balling ideas, it was a shock.”

“My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me,” O’Connell revealed. “They were filled with rage.”

“I live in California,” he added. “I live with, not one, not two, but three people who… if I made any kind of joke, they’d become very angry with me.”

A source later told People that O’Connell “was obviously kidding about them literally getting physical.”

“No such thing happened,” the source further insisted.

In November, O’Connell shared a photo of himself with his family dining at a restaurant.

“Love being a Volleyball Dad! LOVE IT!!!” the actor exclaimed in a follow-up Instagram post earlier this month, which included a selfie with one of his daughters.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.