‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Claims He Did Not Instigate Fight Before Pummeling His Neighbor

Alan Ritchson, star of the Amazon Prime series Reacher, has claimed he did not instigate the fistfight with his Tennessee neighbor.

Video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Ritchson fighting with his neighbor while his children watched from the street.

TMZ later confirmed that Ritchson “did not instigate the fight with his neighbor … he was pushed off his bike twice by the man before the video-recorded beatdown — according to sources close to the actor.”

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, tells TMZ … this all started Saturday when Alan was riding his green Kawasaki bike through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb. Ronnie claims Alan was flying at excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace.

Fast-forward to Sunday at around noon … Taylor says Alan came through the neighborhood again, allegedly speeding, and this time with the two youngsters on their own motorbikes. Taylor says he asked Alan, “Can you fucking stop this please,” which is when things allegedly turned physical.

Reps for Ritchson maintain that Taylor escalated the altercation into a fight after running into the street in a “really aggressive” manner, knocking the actor off his motorbike.

Taylor also admitted to flipping Ritchson the middle finger. He later revealed a bruise and scratches on his forehead, nose and chin.

No arrests have been made but police have confirmed an active investigation being underway.