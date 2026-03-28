Waka Flocka Flame Praises Trump: ‘I Love My Country,’ ‘I’m Sticking with My President’

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is praising President Donald Trump, saying he’s sticking with the Commander-in-Chief regardless of the attacks he faces on social media.

The “Hard in the Paint” rapper, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, took to his X account to say he is “sticking with my president.”

“Trump process might be harsh, but always end with grace…. One thing I learned about being an American and traveling in the world only us Americans think locally while everyone else think globally and I our news show us things that the world don’t see and vice versa, but I’m sticking with my president… respectfully,” he wrote.

He also posted a followup, likely because he was getting blowback from left-wing X users for daring to speak nicely about Trump.

“I’m not a democrat. I’m not a republican. I’m just a man that loves America. I love my country. I love all the people in it. I respect the history. I don’t agree with all of it, but I understand. I really don’t care who disagree or try to bash me up, belittle me. That’s just your opinion man just like this mine,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Waka Flocka Flame has praised Trump.

Back in 2024, he took to social media to tell his followers that “Trump is still my president.”

And in 2023 he posted a photo of his meeting with Trump.

He also endorsed Trump in 2024 as the president geared up to face Joe Biden for a second time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston