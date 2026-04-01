AI-Generated Singer ‘Eddie Dalton’ Dominates iTunes Top Five

An AI user has just released another single by a fictional singer known as “Eddie Dalton” — with three songs already landing in the iTunes top five charts.

Eddie Dalton — who, on the surface, appears to be an older and distinguished black gentleman pumping out Southern South tracks with reflective lyrics — does not actually exist, and is entirely AI-generated.

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AI creator Dallas Ray Little is behind the faux songs, three of which have already landed on the top five of iTunes charts, according to a report by Showbiz411.

Some of AI-generated Dalton’s songs include “Another Day Old,” “Running To You,” and “Cheap Red Wine.”

Recently, Little dropped another single through his the AI-created singer, titled “Stay a Little Longer.”

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Little is reportedly running a “content farm” out of his home in Greenville, South Carolina, and has posted dozens of his fake songs and videos from various “artists” to YouTube.

“So far there’s not much streaming. But people are downloading these songs thinking they’re real!” Showbiz411 reported.

This is not the first time an AI-generated “singer” has climbed in the charts.

As Breitbart News reported, Solomon Ray, a black gospel singer solely created by artificial intelligence, topped the iTunes Top 100 Christian and gospel albums chart late last year.