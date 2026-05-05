Coroner Reveals Cause of Death for Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star, Who Passed at Age 54

An Indiana coroner has revealed the cause of death for actor Nicholas Brendon, who played one of the main characters on the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Brendon passed away this March at the age of 54.

The actor passed away from natural causes as the culmination of cardiovascular disease, according to a coroner’s report obtained by People Magazine. With a history of smoking and a heart attack in recent years, Brendon’s coronary artery was almost completely blocked, and he experienced cariogenic shock — organ failure resulting from his heart being unable to pump enough blood:

On May 5, coroner Todd Zeiner announced in a report obtained by PEOPLE that Brendon’s death was natural and he died of atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascutar [sic] disease. The report lists acute pneumonia and previous myocardial infarction as contributing factors. The “mechanism of death” was 90% blockage right coronary artery. … Zeiner said a longtime friend of Brendon’s, Theresa Fortier, was at his residence and called 911. “Theresa stated the decedent had been having a persistent cough and had been self medicating with over the counter medications. He had been complaining about chest pain. She recommended a hospital, but he declined,” Zeiner wrote. “He was a longtime smoker and was apprehensive about going due to his recent back surgery. She advised he had a recent heart attack several years ago, but he declined any further treatment at that time.” After finding no further evidence at the scene, his body was transported to the coroner for an autopsy, which determined the actor had a “markedly enlarged heart, severe stenosis of the right coronary artery, moderate stenosis of the left anterior descending and left circumflex arteries, acute pneumonia and inflammation of the small bowel. The small bowel inflammation is most likely secondary to ischemic changes related to the cardiogenic shock.”

The “previous myocardical infarction,” or heart attack, referenced in the report occurred in 2022. A post on his social media accounts at the time said he was hospitalized for “cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).”

Born in Hollywood, Brendon’s first major role was Xander Harris, a lead character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appearing in all but one of the show’s 144 episodes during its seven-season run. Despite health issues, addiction, and legal problems, he consistently worked and was cast for screen roles up until his death.