Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Says ‘It Doesn’t Exist’ After Kick Streamer Asks Him to Say ‘Free Palestine’

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld was approached by a streamer on the street, who asked him to say “Free Palestine,” to which the Seinfeld star replied, “Haha, It doesn’t exist.”

Kick streamer FinesseFave — who has not publicly revealed his real name — ran into the comedian on a city street, declaring, “What up, Seinfeld? Can we get a ‘Free Palestine’?” eliciting laughter from Seinfeld.

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“It doesn’t exist,” Seinfeld added, before walking away.

FinesseFave then turned to his videographer, asking repeatedly, “You got all that?”

“What the fuck is wrong with that dude?” FinesseFave added. “Oh my God, that was a fucking insane clip.”

“Holy fuck, he said ‘it doesn’t exist.’ Seinfeld. It’s an insane clip,” the seemingly flabbergasted Kick streamer continued.

FinesseFave went on to say, “I should ask Larry David. I should ask his ass, too.”

“Why would you say that?” the streamer asked of Seinfeld.

While FinesseFave appeared shocked by the actor’s remark, it is true that Palestine does not actually exist, as there has never been a fully sovereign, independent country called “Palestine.”

The term “Palestine” has long referred to a geographic region rather than a sovereign nation-state, and is therefore more accurately described as “Palestinian territory.”

Last year, Seinfeld laughed at an anti-Israel protester in New York City yelling “Fuck you, Jerry Seinfeld. Free Palestine” as the comedy legend got into his limo.

He also compared the radical Free Palestine movement to the Ku Klux Klan, saying last year “Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.