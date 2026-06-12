Dwayne Johnson: Going Forward, I Will ‘Keep My Politics to Myself’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he will be staying away from politics as he focuses on bringing the country together.

The Fast Five actor told Esquire in a long-ranging interview that storytelling and art has taken center-stage in his life, adding that politics becomes a never-ending game of mud-slinging and one-upmanship.

“What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling,” he said.

“I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself. There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about. If I’m wrong, I’ll tell you I’m wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you. Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullshit that comes with it,” he added.

The actor’s comments were an expansion upon his statement to Fox News in 2024 when he refused to endorse Kamala Harris after endorsing Joe Biden in 2020.

“My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box,” he said at the time.

On the issue of AI, Johnson said that has become “cautiously interested, even excited” about the technology’s prospects.

“I’ve always been an advocate for embracing big change—after taking a hard look at it,” he said. “We can either stick our heads in the sand and be afraid, or we can say, ‘Okay, we’re here. Let’s see. Let’s explore.’”