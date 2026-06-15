Video: Drag Queens, Deep Breathing, Singing to Fight ‘Fascists’ Highlight Jane Fonda’s Protest Event Countering Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 White House Bash

The left’s neuralgic obsession with everything President Donald Trump says, does and achieves was on open display Sunday night as the hugely successful UFC Freedom 250 played out on the White House lawns.

No sooner had Trump and UFC chief Dana White staged their epic entrance starting from the Oval Office than the left’s counterprogramming effort “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment” show began in New York City.

There were drag queens. Faded Hollywood performers. Deep breathing. Singalongs and more.

Listed speakers/performers included Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Joy Reid, Julia Roberts, Patti ​Smith and Rufus Wainwright among others all seeking a stage and a microphone to belittle Trump and his team as they transform America.

Bette Midler brought her daughter to the show.

Julia Roberts brought her anger and the promise that “if we keep inhaling and exhaling, we will prevail.”

She offered no evidence to support her theory.

There was no shortage of critics on social media who gladly took it all apart.

Fonda revived the Committee for ⁠the First ​Amendment last October in response to a perceived rise in authoritarian practices and attacks on free ​speech.

It was a group her father, actor Henry Fonda, formed in 1947 when Hollywood figures were called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.