Video: Julia Roberts Pays Tribute to Anti-ICE Radical Renee Goode at Jane Fonda’s TDS-Filled Protest

Actress Julia Roberts appeared on stage to lionize domestic terrorist Renee Goode at Jane Fonda’s anti-Trump “Rise Up Sing Out” concert on Sunday.

One of the many celebrities who took the stage to hector Trump and lecture the small audience of 1,500 attendees, Roberts praised the woman who was shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while trying to use her car to run them over last October.

“Renee Nicole Goode is not a symbol. She is an American woman, a queer woman who was doing the very best she could do to be good in an unjust world,” a smug Roberts said from the stage.

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A list of other celebrities also mounted the stage to spew their hate for Trump, to claim they are fighting “fascists,” and to lecture America while pushing an extremist, left-wing agenda.

Gay actress Tessa Thompson claimed that blacks are “bone tired fighting the same battles” over and over in the Trump era.

Pro-Hamas children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel appeared and advocated to shut down ICE detention facilities.

Bette Midler, 80, took the stage to sing a 1940s protest song, “All You Fascists Bound to Lose,” that was rewritten to attack Donald Trump.

And hectoring Jane Fonda was also on hand to demand that Hollywood rise up against Trump — as if they hadn’t already — and claimed Trump was trying to shut down the First Amendment and free speech, despite that she never said a word for four years when Joe Biden was using the full force of the federal government to shut down free speech on the Internet.

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