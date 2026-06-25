Leonard Cohen’s Estate Objects to ‘Hallelujah’ Being Played at Freedom 250 Kickoff Celebration

The estate of the late Canadian singer Leonard Cohen moved quickly when informed his totemic anthem ‘Hallelujah’ was on the set list for Wednesday night’s celebration launch for the Great American State Fair.

It simply pointed out any such usage at the Washington,DC, gathering was “not authorized.”

Freedom 250 announced back in April the Great American State Fair would be held on the National Mall in Washington, DC, from June 25 to July 10.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported the event would feature “a unique event every day” and that “all of the U.S. states and territories” would be represented.

At press time, it’s unclear if the classic ballad was played during the kick-off celebration for the mammoth event.