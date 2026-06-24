Jeffries Urges Democrats to Acknowledge the ‘Enemy Is Donald Trump’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he hopes that after the primaries are finished, every Democrat recognizes the “enemy” is President Donald Trump.

Jeffries said, “I’m proud of the fact that several other of my colleagues, of course, decisively won reelection, whether that’s Grace Manning or Ritchie Torres, Yvette Clarke, just to name a few. For whatever the reason, those races didn’t catch a lot of attention. I’m also, thankful, for the fact that we finally have some resolution. We had at least two strong candidates in New York’s 17 congressional district currently being rented by Mike Lawler, but Kate Connelly emerged. She’s a decorated, courageous patriot combat veteran. For whatever the reason, that race hasn’t gotten a lot of attention, even though Mike Lawler right now is shaking in his boots. Because Kate Connelly is going to flip that seat in November and help us deliver a majority in the House of Representatives.”

He added, “So, listen, I think at the end of the day, you know, individual congressional districts, the beauty of it all are made up by a diverse group of people who have a diverse set of perspectives on a wide variety of issues. I think for us as House Democrats, we’re just hopeful that everybody recognizes, once we get through this primary season, that the enemy is Donald Trump and MAGA extremism in terms of trying to bring about the type of America that we all desire, where when you work hard and play by the rules, working class folks can live a comfortable life in affordable life and a good life. That shouldn’t be too much to ask for. In the United States of America, the wealthiest country in the history of the world.”

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