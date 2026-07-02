Nolte: Desperate Disney Eyes Lionsgate Purchase to Win Back Men, Families

The Disney Grooming Syndicate is considering purchasing Lionsgate to win back males and families and to give its damaged franchises a rest.

“[B]rands like Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar have taken a hit, losing as much as 75 percent of the audience, which is troubling, and needs to be addressed,” someone described as an “insider” told Cosmic Book News. The result is that Disney’s groomers are “scrambling for course correction” on those franchises, which means powering them down for a while until they can be rebooted.

“That means Disney needs something to fill the gap,” the report adds. But not with “another damaged legacy brand [and not with] another franchise that asks the audience to show up after being told it was the problem.”

Disney hopes purchasing Lionsgate (Hunger Games, Michael, John Wick) will deliver those males and families, while Marvel, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), and Pixar disappear for a few years to go through a Woke Detox program. If anything proves that disappearing for a few years is the only hope these franchises have, it’s the stunning box office failure of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Notably, there were no complaints about The Mandalorian and Grogu being woke. What killed it was fan indifference. After ten punishing years of Star Wars movies and streaming shows pushing ridiculous propaganda about homosexuality, transsexualism, gender, anti-male girlbossing, and feminism, the Star Wars fan base just doesn’t care anymore.

Thanks to the free market, Disney has no choice but to try to save these once-bulletproof IPs. The latest Star Wars flopped. The latest Indiana Jones flopped. Marvel hasn’t had a serious hit in years. Pixar underperforms again and again without Toy Story in the title.

As far as attracting families, the report says, “Lionsgate has had success in that space through films like I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog, and Jesus Revolution. Its partnership with Kingdom Story Company has built a lane around faith, inspiration, and family-friendly storytelling.”

Lionsgate will also distribute both of Mel Gibson’s Resurrection of the Christ movies in 2027 and 2028.

Here’s the problem…

Well, I should say, here’s the problem for Disney because bad things happening to Disney is the opposite of a problem for me…

Disney is a disease, and what’s to stop that disease from infecting Lionsgate in the same way it infected and destroyed Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar?

Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel were doing fine until Disney’s child predators, woketards, and man-hating feminists (see: Kennedy, Kathleen) infected those franchises with a terminal disease called: BlameTheFansYouHateForBoxOfficeFailiureatosis.

The host has to cure itself before it touches something else, no?

Disney is a shithole of perversion and anti-human propaganda staffed with diseased people.

Lionsgate can’t cure Disney.

Disney can only kill Lionsgate.