Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) warned that if Democrats take control of the U.S. House, they will end investigations into birth tourism agencies that help foreign nationals give birth to their babies in the United States.

In a post on X, Gill pointed out that if Democrats regain control of the House, “the gavels on our committees will be used to investigate the people removing illegal aliens” from the U.S.

“If Democrats take back the House, the gavels on our committees will be used to investigate the people removing illegal aliens from the country instead of to continue our investigations into the birth tourism companies circumventing America’s sovereignty,” Gill wrote.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in May, that Gill was leading a House Oversight Committee investigation into birth tourism agencies, and that Gill’s “Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses” had sent letters to multiple birth tourism agencies in Florida, Texas, and California requesting that they “provide documents on their childbirth packages”:

As Breitbart News reported weeks ago, Gill’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses has sent letters to four birth tourism agencies: Have My Baby in Miami, Florida; Maternity Services of El Paso, Texas-based International Maternity Services; Doctores Para Ti in El Paso, Texas; and Dr. Athiya Javid’s OB/GYN clinic in San Diego, California. Gill is asking each agency to provide documents on their childbirth packages, including materials related to how foreign clients are coached about securing a temporary visa to enter the United States without explicitly making clear that they are traveling to the United States to give birth.

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In a letter to executives at Have My Baby in Miami, Gill acknowledged that “while it is not inherently illegal for a foreign traveler to give birth in the United States,” the misrepresentation of a person’s “intentions to enter the country on a temporary visitor visa is a violation of current law and considered visa fraud.”

Gill’s post also comes after he appeared on Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show in September and spoke about how “Democrats will impulsively side with illegal aliens, no matter what the facts are.”

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