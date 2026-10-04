Lakepointe Church announced that 882 baptisms had taken place across several of their campuses in the Dallas, Texas, area on September 27.
The church, led by senior pastor Josh Howerton, said 882 people chose to follow Jesus Christ and the congregation that meets at eight different campuses is celebrating lives being changed, Church Leaders reported Monday.
In a social media post, the church said, “There are few things more powerful than watching someone publicly say, ‘My life belongs to Jesus.’ This weekend, 882 people were baptized across Lakepointe Church.”
“That number is real people with real stories. People who have walked through addiction, broken relationships, doubt, loss, success that still left them empty, and still far from God. And now, they’re standing in the water saying JESUS has changed everything, and HE IS WHO HE SAYS HE IS. Never stop praying for one more to know Christ!” the church continued:
Following the massive event, Howerton wrote in a social media post “Almost 900 people baptized today at Lakepointe. Body tired, heart full, sweaty eyes. Kite caught in a hurricane of grace.”
He also shared a photo of a family in the baptismal waters and told their story.
“Dad (81 years old) getting baptized by his son who prayed for ~35 years for his salvation today at Lakepointe. 3 generations in the water. If they’re still breathing, there’s still hope,” Howerton stated:
The church asked social media users to share their stories in the comments, and one woman said she, her husband, and their two children were among those baptized.
“Just a year ago we were in a completely different place in our lives, battling illnesses, addictions, and a broken marriage. In Feb this year I underwent my 11th surgery and found myself crying out for God asking him to take over, I opened my bible and started watching Christian pod cast like ‘the deep end’ … then one night shortly after my husband happened to walk in on one of Lake Point podcast, fast forward 7 months later and we have been healthier and happier than ever, committed every aspect of our lives to Christ! All the glory GOES TO GOD! Thanks for being Gods loyal servants Lake Point!” she wrote.
In March, over 50 unmarried cohabitating couples were married in a joint ceremony at Lakepointe Church after Howerton challenged them to follow Jesus Christ and preached about God’s design for marriage, according to Protestia.
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