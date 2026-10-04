AG Blanche: ‘Completely False’ Armed Federal Agents Will Monitor Elections

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said it is “completely false” that “armed federal agents” will be monitoring the midterm elections.

Blanche said, “Since the sixties the Department of Justice has monitored elections. Every single election’s been monitored. And so we’re doing, we meaning this administration, President Trump is doing the same thing that every single administration has done in our generation, multiple generations, okay? And we’re doing, we’re making sure that federal law is being enforced appropriately. What these senators should be saying is thank God that we have a government that’s ready to to show up and have volunteers. We’re hoping to have a thousand or more. They are not going to Republican states. They’re not going to Democrat states. They’re going to every state to make sure that our elections are carried out legally fairly, and appropriately. And again this happens in every single election, and of course we’re going to do it. Of course we’re going to make sure the law is followed. And election integrity is so important in this country and it’s something that we’re all talking about, as we should.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “Who are these people going to be? The accusation that it is going to be armed federal agents, is that accurate? True or false?”

Blanche said, “Completely false. They’re going to be election monitors as they are every single time.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN