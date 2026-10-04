Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned from his post Saturday, a few days after murderer Christa Pike survived two doses of lethal injection and is still alive at a hospital.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) announced Strada’s resignation and called for a full independent review to determine what caused Pike’s lethal injection to go wrong, the New York Post reported.

Strada said serving in the role was a “great honor” and still believes “the Department carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the established protocol.” He added, “Even so, stepping aside is in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward. I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred.”

Lee has also postponed the state’s only remaining execution for this year, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old murderer on Wednesday survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital and was taken to a hospital where she is alive but unconscious and on a ventilator.

“Pike was set to become the first woman executed in the state for over 200 years after she was sentenced to death for killing her classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in a jealous rage when she was 18,” the Post article read.

Pike’s lawyers said she had requested an all-female lethal injection team and that request was granted prior to the injection going wrong.

Former Knoxville Police Chief Phil Keith told Fox News he was still haunted by the crime that occurred three decades ago, saying of Pike, “She represents pure evil.”

The outlet detailed the horrific crime:

Led by 18-year-old Christa Pike, three classmates from a vocational school for troubled youths, the Knoxville Job Corps Center, lured Slemmer to her death by claiming they wanted to go to a music store and pick up marijuana they’d stashed in a park. … They tortured Slemmer for nearly an hour, Keith said, beating, cutting and gagging her before crushing her skull against the ground with a chunk of broken asphalt. When she tried to escape, they held her down. When she begged for her life, they slashed her with blades. And when she cried, they gagged her with a hair tie. Pike, 18 at the time and now 50, kept a fragment of Slemmer’s skull as a trophy and showed it off to classmates before her arrest. Her boyfriend at the time, who was also convicted but did not face the death penalty because he was only 17, carved pentagrams into her chest and face.

In a social media post Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote, “This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago. Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer.”

“While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly. As your governor, I will do just that,” she concluded.