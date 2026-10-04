Report: Catholic Revival Happening at Liberal Stanford University

Prestigious, selective, and predominantly liberal Stanford University is witnessing a Catholic revival “as a growing share of Gen Z students embrace the 2,000-year-old faith,” the California Post reported Sunday.

Stanford, known for its formidable list of high intellect and successful alumni, has seen a three-fold increase in Catholic converts, Fr. Bart Hutcherson, pastor of the Catholic Community at the school, told the Post.

Located just 30 miles south of San Francisco, the exclusive university has graduated 13 Nobel Prize winners, 4 Supreme Court justices, and founders of Internet and Silicon Valley tech firms, including Google, Netflix, Yahoo, and Hewlett-Packard.

A total of 46 adults entered the church at Easter this year, up from 14 the previous year, he said, with regular masses packed with hundreds of other young Catholics in recent months.

While the number 46 may not seem large in a student population of over 17,000, it is an “astonishing turnaround” at an institution that averaged just four adult baptisms annually for about three decades, he explained.

“There is, not just at Stanford, a sense of recovery of tradition and what beauty teaches us about God,” Fr. Hutcherson told the Post. “It’s very, very exciting.”

According to the news outlet:

Hutcherson said he’s sought to make Stanford’s ministries more welcoming to students after he was appointed pastor roughly three years ago. The Catholic-curious coeds are drawn to traditional forms of worship, he said — complete with age-old hymns played on a pipe organ, Latin prayers and the ornate Byzantine details at Stanford Memorial Church. Contrary to the “pay, pray and obey” tropes about Catholicism, the priest said brainy and motivated Stanford students are often first attracted to Catholicism on an intellectual basis, educating themselves on church’s history and centuries-old philosophical traditions before taking the plunge.

The revival at the Palo Alto campus is not just in the conversion numbers. Some 600 students packed into a recent Saturday afternoon Mass of the Holy Spirit. That is hundreds more than Fr. Hutchinson said he would have expected just a couple of years ago.

A sixth-year PhD student in electrical engineering named Obi Nnorom, who grew up a protestant, told the tabloid that the writings of church fathers, early martyrs, and philosophers such as St. Thomas Aquinas drew him to convert.

YouTube videos also played a part as he became “astounded” by the more than 10,000 saints and early martyrs who formed the early church.

“That, ultimately, definitely had a major impact on my conversion,” the 27-year-old doctoral candidate said. “The intellectual tradition of Catholicism shocked me beyond belief.”

Stanford is also the home of the conservative Hoover Institution founded in 1919 by Herbert Hoover, a Stanford alumnus and the 31st president. Its fellows have included iconic economist Milton Friedman, social theorist Thomas Sowell, historian Victor Davis Hanson, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who now serves as director.

As with the Catholic conversions, the irony is that the conservative Hoover think tank sits inside one of the most liberal universities in the country.

Stanford, however, is in line with the trend of students gravitating to Catholic teachings. “According to data released by the prayer app Hallow, participation in the Order of the Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) on college campuses surged by 115% on average from the 2024-25 school year to 2025-26,” according to the news outlet.

The trend defies the political leanings of various states in the U.S.

Campuses in red states, such as Kansas State University and Texas A&M, and more liberal-leaning campuses such as University of Southern California (USC), Harvard, and Columbia University — all have seen an increase.

“All of this has happened at USC with zero marketing. Nothing,” said Deacon Paul Pesqueira of the USC Caruso Catholic Center. “Always word of mouth.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.