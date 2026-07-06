Nolte: AI Actress Tilly Norwood Cast in First Feature Film

As Sidney Falco famously said in The Sweet Smell of Success: “The cat’s in the bag and the bag’s in the river.”

In other words, it’s done, over, finished, and finito.

The opposition to AI is in the bag, and the bag’s in the river.

Thanks in part to AI, Young Washington was produced for a reasonable price, and now Young Washington is a hit.

Netflix is resurrecting Gene Wilder from the dead to play Willy Wonka.

An all-AI movie screened at the prestigious, mainstream Tribeca Film Festival last month. And that movie cost just $2,000 to produce.

And now, a 100 percent AI actress is about to make her big screen debut in a full-length feature movie called Misaligned.

“The film marks the full-length AI feature film from Particle 6, which insists it is being designed as a hybrid production using traditional film and TV professionals — including directors, writers and editors — working alongside AI specialists,” reports the far-left Variety. “The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic, and self-aware — very Tilly,” Eline van der Velden, CEO & Founder of Particle 6, said. “But underneath it, there’s something deeper about identity, performance, and our very human fears around AI. And yes, art will most definitely be imitating life.”

Tell me, what is the artistic and moral difference between this and Toy Story 5?

What is the artistic and moral difference between Tilly Norwood and Buzz Lightyear?

There is no difference.

Both were born in the human imagination and brought to life via a computer. Both are digital characters. Both live inside a digital world.

The only difference between AI and CGI is that AI is faster and cheaper, which is why there is no stopping AI and the opposition to AI is already a cat in a bag in the river.

Whatever the budget is on Misaligned, it will be minuscule compared to a live-action version.

Best of all, the people who risk their money on Misaligned will never have to worry about Tilly Norwood alienating and insulting the customers by becoming an unappealing, divisive big mouth, as we’ve seen with Rachel Zegler and Milly Alcock.

If it feels like the floodgates are opening on AI, they are, but let me tell you… We have only experienced a tiny fraction of the AI wonders to come, especially from storytellers who will pop out of nowhere with fantastic products of studio quality without being put through the grinder of the studio system.

In the past, the studio system was a positive thing. It’s where you learned how to tell a compelling and appealing story. Those days are long gone. The studios have lost touch with Normal People. The product is crap. The studio is only there to brainwash artists into becoming left-wing, male-bashing, pro-grooming, anti-Western retards.

Long live the revolution!

Long live AI!