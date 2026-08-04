Lollapalooza 2026: ‘Lesbian Mud Wrestling,’ Mayhem, Wildest Scenes from Chaotic Musical Festival

Footage from this year’s Lollapalooza — a massive, four-day annual music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois — showcased chaotic moments for concertgoers, many of whom endured intense heat and some of whom got stuck in the mud.

Lollapalooza — which took place from Thursday through Sunday at an outdoor park in Chicago, where temperatures reached peak highs of 90°F — was forced to pause at one point, after multiple fans pass out in crowd.

“There’s someone who needs help right here,” singer Lorde announced to security at one point during her performance — which had to be paused on Thursday — as she pointed to someone in the audience, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

The “Royals” singer ended having to stop her set at least three times throughout the evening as concertgoers struggled under the soaring heat, according to multiple reports.

But that wasn’t all that transpired…

“Imagine paying $4,650 for Lollapalooza tickets just to stand in mud for hours,” read the caption of one X post, which included footage of a Lollapalooza attendee standing in watery mud as a music festival worker places a gate in front of her.

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Ticket prices for four-day admission to Lollapalooza 2026 started at $399 for General Admission, $735 for General Admission Plus, $1,599 for VIP, $4,650 for Platinum, and a whopping $29,000 for Lolla Insider.

Another moment at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival apparently featured “lesbian mud wrestling” between two concertgoers, according to video footage posted to social media.

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At another point in the music festival, fans were seen climbing tress to get a better look at English singer Sienna Spiro’s performance.

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In a bizarre moment, HorsegiirL — a viral electronic DJ and singer known for performing in a horse mask and never breaking from her fictional persona as a half-human, half-horse character — drew a massive crowd for her Lollapalooza after show.

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This year’s Lollapalooza headliners included Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Olivia Dean, Jennie, Tate McRae, and The xx.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.